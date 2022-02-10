TIG Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO)

TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 425,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,000. TIG Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Hippo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hippo in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Hippo in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Hippo in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hippo in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Hippo in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. 29.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hippo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Hippo in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.60 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on Hippo in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hippo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.90.

NYSE HIPO opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.54. Hippo Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $15.05.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Hippo Holdings Inc will post -20.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Richard Mccathron purchased 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Assaf Wand purchased 40,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $150,405.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 73,650 shares of company stock worth $273,975 in the last three months.

Hippo

Hippo Holdings Inc offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas.

