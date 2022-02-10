TIG Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCR)

TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 109,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000. TIG Advisors LLC owned 0.74% of Roth CH Acquisition III as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROCR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Roth CH Acquisition III by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 17,567 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,519,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III by 2,334.2% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 71,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 68,603 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III during the second quarter valued at about $8,416,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III during the second quarter valued at about $4,661,000. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roth CH Acquisition III alerts:

Shares of ROCR stock opened at $8.99 on Thursday. Roth CH Acquisition III Co. has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $10.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91.

Roth CH Acquisition III Co intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Roth CH Acquisition III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roth CH Acquisition III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.