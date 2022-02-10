TIG Advisors LLC Sells 100,053 Shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH)

TIG Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,053 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Sports Entertainment Acquisition worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the second quarter worth $30,520,000. HBK Investments L P increased its position in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition by 11.1% during the third quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,020,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition by 33.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 586,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,865,000 after acquiring an additional 146,483 shares in the last quarter. Antara Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the second quarter worth $3,731,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $3,502,000. 56.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition stock opened at $8.14 on Thursday. Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $12.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.01.

About Sports Entertainment Acquisition

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on the sports and entertainment sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.

