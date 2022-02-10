TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Gap Up to $7.26

Shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.26, but opened at $7.60. TORM shares last traded at $7.67, with a volume of 1,135 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered TORM from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $577.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of -340.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.92.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). TORM had a negative net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $155.50 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRMD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in TORM by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 818,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in TORM in the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in TORM by 147.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 27,854 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in TORM by 47.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 18,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in TORM in the second quarter valued at about $991,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TORM Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMD)

TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

