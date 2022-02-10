Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Shares Gap Down to $9.16

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.16, but opened at $8.69. Torrid shares last traded at $9.19, with a volume of 1,778 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Torrid from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Torrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Torrid from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Torrid from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Torrid from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said its 3Q experienced sales pressure on supply-chain related inventory delays and believes its multiple is likely to contract in near-term. He noted they narrowed FY2021 outlook and its 4Q guidance is lower versus the Street on inflationary headwinds including air freight and potential inventory delays. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Torrid presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

Get Torrid alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.27.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $306.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.36 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Torrid during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Torrid during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Torrid during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Torrid during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Torrid during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. 14.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Torrid Company Profile (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.