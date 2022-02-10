TRON (TRX) Market Cap Reaches $6.88 Billion

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 10th. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar. One TRON coin can now be purchased for $0.0676 or 0.00000157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a total market capitalization of $6.88 billion and approximately $1.23 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000713 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002553 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003847 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000269 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON (TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 101,789,819,139 coins and its circulating supply is 101,789,822,496 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

