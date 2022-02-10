Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Shares Gap Up to $34.12

Shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.12, but opened at $35.38. Turning Point Brands shares last traded at $35.38, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on TPB. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 4.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.07 and its 200 day moving average is $42.33. The firm has a market cap of $690.00 million, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPB. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $21,197,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 239.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,657,000 after purchasing an additional 368,764 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,228,000 after purchasing an additional 153,267 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $6,351,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 436.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 148,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 120,712 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.