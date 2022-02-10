Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Shares Gap Up to $34.12

Shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.12, but opened at $35.38. Turning Point Brands shares last traded at $35.38, with a volume of 100 shares traded.
Several brokerages have commented on TPB. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 4.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.07 and its 200 day moving average is $42.33. The firm has a market cap of $690.00 million, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.40.
About Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB)
Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Turning Point Brands (TPB)
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
- The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
- Can Meta (NASDAQ: FB) Rise From The Ashes?
- Time to give Flex Stock a Go
Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.