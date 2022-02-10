TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 230.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.10 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of TuSimple from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of TuSimple from $54.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.49.

NASDAQ TSP traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.33. The stock had a trading volume of 55,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868,375. TuSimple has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $79.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.88.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). TuSimple had a negative net margin of 13,172.03% and a negative return on equity of 152.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TuSimple will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Patrick Dillon sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $43,575.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cheng Lu sold 8,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $289,113.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,631 shares of company stock worth $676,065.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TuSimple by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. 33.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

