Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Gap Down to $64.61

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $64.61, but opened at $60.13. Twist Bioscience shares last traded at $62.47, with a volume of 8,548 shares.

TWST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Twist Bioscience from $113.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 0.74.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.15. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 114.93% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Patrick John Finn sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $39,882.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 10,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $1,204,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,965 shares of company stock worth $9,151,497 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,179,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,940,000 after purchasing an additional 220,331 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,017,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,787,000 after purchasing an additional 165,300 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,351,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,964,000 after purchasing an additional 205,147 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,351,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,134,000 after purchasing an additional 205,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,728,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,859,000 after purchasing an additional 76,905 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

