Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The social networking company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17, RTT News reports. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Twitter updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE TWTR traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.08. The stock had a trading volume of 682,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,951,389. The company has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of -158.66 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.38. Twitter has a 1 year low of $32.05 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TWTR. Zacks Investment Research raised Twitter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Twitter from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Twitter from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.47.

In related news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $35,024.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $218,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,910 shares of company stock worth $1,259,312. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

