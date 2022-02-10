U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Position Raised by Mairs & Power Inc.

Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,520,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up 3.9% of Mairs & Power Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Mairs & Power Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of U.S. Bancorp worth $387,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 392,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,332,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 303,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 42,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 422,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 213.9% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 33,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 22,503 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $60.12. 117,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,989,550. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $46.85 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.63.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

