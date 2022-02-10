U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 1.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

Shares of USX stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $4.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.63.

Get U.S. Xpress Enterprises alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

In other U.S. Xpress Enterprises news, insider Jacob Lawson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $102,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,920 shares of company stock valued at $322,922. 30.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 2,614.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 63.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 7.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 98,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 6,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.