United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.87 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) will announce earnings of $2.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.69 and the highest is $2.94. United Parcel Service posted earnings per share of $2.77 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full-year earnings of $12.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.80 to $13.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $13.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.03 to $13.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.18.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $12,593,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 303,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,234,000 after purchasing an additional 37,521 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 97,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS traded down $4.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $220.68. 3,378,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,441,300. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $156.59 and a one year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $210.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.52. The company has a market cap of $191.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $1.52 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

