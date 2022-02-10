US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ECOL. UBS Group downgraded shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in US Ecology by 287.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,989,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,471 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 112.3% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,900 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 5,154.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 711,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,008,000 after purchasing an additional 697,718 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 19.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,086,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,136,000 after purchasing an additional 173,882 shares during the period. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 72.7% during the second quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 336,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,636,000 after purchasing an additional 141,773 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of US Ecology stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.20. 205,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,641. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.43. US Ecology has a fifty-two week low of $26.26 and a fifty-two week high of $47.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.13.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

