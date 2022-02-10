US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.50.
A number of research firms have recently commented on ECOL. UBS Group downgraded shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in US Ecology by 287.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,989,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,471 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 112.3% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,900 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 5,154.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 711,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,008,000 after purchasing an additional 697,718 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 19.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,086,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,136,000 after purchasing an additional 173,882 shares during the period. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 72.7% during the second quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 336,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,636,000 after purchasing an additional 141,773 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About US Ecology
US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on US Ecology (ECOL)
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
- The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
- Can Meta (NASDAQ: FB) Rise From The Ashes?
- Time to give Flex Stock a Go
Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.