Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.55.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Vale in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vale from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 2,287.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in Vale by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 14,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Vale by 5.1% during the third quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 19,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vale by 1.9% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 50,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

VALE traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 894,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,067,863. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

