Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $84.26

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $84.26 and last traded at $84.30, with a volume of 2800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.66.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.01 and a 200 day moving average of $88.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $109,271,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,335,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,729,000 after purchasing an additional 637,636 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 90.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,154,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,537,000 after purchasing an additional 547,735 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,034,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $155,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

