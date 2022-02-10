Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Gap Down to $32.47

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.47, but opened at $30.79. Veracyte shares last traded at $31.34, with a volume of 5,945 shares trading hands.

VCYT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.73 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.02.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $60.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 39.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $332,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VCYT. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Veracyte by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,069,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,050 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Veracyte by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,222,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,080 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Veracyte by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,532,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,289 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Veracyte by 292.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 957,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,476,000 after purchasing an additional 713,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Veracyte by 21,676.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 583,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,324,000 after purchasing an additional 580,713 shares during the last quarter.

Veracyte Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm's portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

