Verge (XVG) One Day Trading Volume Tops $17.22 Million

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 10th. Verge has a market capitalization of $204.07 million and approximately $17.22 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0124 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Verge has traded 24% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.56 or 0.00306201 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00014554 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001072 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,496,359,838 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.