Verso Price Hits $0.0417 on Top Exchanges (VSO)

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Verso has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and $133,916.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Verso has traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar. One Verso coin can currently be bought for about $0.0417 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00047168 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,017.60 or 0.07021485 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,209.88 or 1.00542493 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00049347 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00053048 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006530 BTC.

About Verso

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,079,203 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Buying and Selling Verso

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verso should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verso using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

