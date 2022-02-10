VerusCoin (VRSC) Price Reaches $0.62 on Top Exchanges

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $41.18 million and $5,191.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VerusCoin has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00001414 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00047261 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,076.25 or 0.07052463 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,464.53 or 0.99644533 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00049324 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00052986 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006474 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin’s launch date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 66,767,629 coins. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

