ViacomCBS Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:VIAC)

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%.

ViacomCBS has a dividend payout ratio of 26.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ViacomCBS to earn $3.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.88. The stock had a trading volume of 11,249,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,339,341. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day moving average of $36.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. ViacomCBS has a 12-month low of $28.29 and a 12-month high of $101.97.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ViacomCBS stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 73.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,476,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,440,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.62% of ViacomCBS worth $473,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 62.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.76.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

