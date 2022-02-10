Viking Global Investors LP Sells 581,668 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Viking Global Investors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 42.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 791,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 581,668 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP owned 0.83% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $222,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $280.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $287.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.72. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $227.80 and a 52-week high of $317.17.

In other news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $56,585.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 865 shares of company stock valued at $251,477 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.40.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.