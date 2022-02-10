Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Bought by Masterton Capital Management LP

Masterton Capital Management LP boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 35.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,598 shares during the period. Vornado Realty Trust accounts for about 12.1% of Masterton Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Masterton Capital Management LP owned about 0.24% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $19,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VNO traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,649. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.86. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $35.89 and a 12 month high of $50.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -341.93%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

