Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Shares Gap Down to $7.77

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.77, but opened at $7.35. Vtex shares last traded at $7.48, with a volume of 1,959 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VTEX. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Vtex from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vtex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vtex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Vtex in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.66.

Get Vtex alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average is $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.16.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Vtex had a negative return on equity of 40.74% and a negative net margin of 45.99%. The company had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.29 million. Vtex’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vtex will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vtex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,504,000. Gavea Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Vtex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,647,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vtex in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,551,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vtex in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,799,000. Finally, VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of Vtex by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. now owns 932,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,991,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. 41.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vtex (NYSE:VTEX)

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vtex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vtex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.