Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

Walt Disney stock traded up $8.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $155.70. 1,133,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,897,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.28, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $129.26 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.51.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.81.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Walt Disney stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 741,559 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,373 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.8% of Comerica Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $127,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

