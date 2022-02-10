Wedbush Comments on Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $8.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $8.08. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2,000.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q3 2022 earnings at $8.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $30.76 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $8.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $10.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $40.21 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.37. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CMG. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,105.00 to $2,190.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,925.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,971.85.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,608.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,589.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,751.55. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,256.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.56, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

