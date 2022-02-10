WEX (NYSE:WEX) Shares Gap Up to $167.15

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $167.15, but opened at $173.00. WEX shares last traded at $177.00, with a volume of 1,375 shares trading hands.

WEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WEX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.54.

Get WEX alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of WEX by 13.8% in the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 24,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,809,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the third quarter worth $2,994,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of WEX by 0.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,540,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of WEX by 12.8% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 40,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,156,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the second quarter worth $22,590,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX Company Profile (NYSE:WEX)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.