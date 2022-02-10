Widercoin Price Down 9.6% This Week (WDR)

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. In the last seven days, Widercoin has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. Widercoin has a total market cap of $24,437.86 and approximately $881.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Widercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00047168 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,017.60 or 0.07021485 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,209.88 or 1.00542493 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00049347 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00053048 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006530 BTC.

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Widercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Widercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

