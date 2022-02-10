WinCash Reaches Market Capitalization of $63,161.29 (WCC)

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One WinCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0421 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WinCash has traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar. WinCash has a total market capitalization of $63,161.29 and $89.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

WCC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. WinCash’s official website is wincashcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wincash coin is a cryptocurrency with SHA-256 algorithm, Pow, PoS, and Masternode. This coin is a cryptocurrency used as a payment system in all Wincash projects. Wincash coin is established since august 2018 and has been used by thousands of people as a way of transaction in some of Wincash projects. Wincash coin uses PoW/PoS hybrid mechanism in the blockchain network to prevent 51% attack that commonly becomes a fatal issue in many newly launched cryptocurrencies. “

