WorkQuest Token Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $369,717.00 (WQT)

WorkQuest Token (CURRENCY:WQT) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Over the last week, WorkQuest Token has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WorkQuest Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0185 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WorkQuest Token has a market capitalization of $382,127.81 and approximately $369,717.00 worth of WorkQuest Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004233 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00040029 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.45 or 0.00102713 BTC.

WorkQuest Token Profile

WorkQuest Token is a coin. It launched on March 10th, 2021. WorkQuest Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,627,175 coins. WorkQuest Token’s official Twitter account is @workquest_co

According to CryptoCompare, “Work Quest is the online Marketplace and decentralized Payment Provider connecting employers with employees anywhere in the world powered by Smart Contracts governed by DAO. Work Quest will have Mobile Applications making available working anywhere and use its own Work Net Blockchain and Wallet. The platform incentivizes employers and employees to deal honestly and prudently using its Rating System with all the feedback is stored in a blockchain. As platforms act as a facilitator of transactions between employer and the employee, different DeFi products available for platform participants, such as Savings, Retirement & Disability Insurance. “

Buying and Selling WorkQuest Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WorkQuest Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WorkQuest Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WorkQuest Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

