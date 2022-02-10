Wound Management Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.75

Shares of Wound Management Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.75 and last traded at $25.05, with a volume of 22206 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.12.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.90.
About Wound Management Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDM)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wound Management Technologies (WNDM)
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
- The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Wound Management Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wound Management Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.