Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WVG0) Price Tops $346.63 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded down 17.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 10th. In the last week, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for approximately $346.63 or 0.00800997 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $117,854.14 and approximately $2,415.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004233 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00040029 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.45 or 0.00102713 BTC.

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

