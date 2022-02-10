Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Purchased by Mairs & Power Inc.

Mairs & Power Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,266 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Xcel Energy worth $17,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XEL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,154,000 after buying an additional 86,301 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 326,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,519,000 after buying an additional 9,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI raised Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

NASDAQ:XEL traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.05. The stock had a trading volume of 27,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,488,650. The company has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $72.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $3,378,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

