XYO Hits Market Capitalization of $301.04 Million (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One XYO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0234 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, XYO has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar. XYO has a total market cap of $301.04 million and approximately $15.97 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00040073 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.46 or 0.00102223 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (XYO) is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . The official website for XYO is xyo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

XYO Coin Trading

