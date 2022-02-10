YF Link One Day Volume Reaches $513,917.00 (YFL)

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. In the last week, YF Link has traded up 29.1% against the U.S. dollar. YF Link has a market capitalization of $4.59 million and $513,917.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YF Link coin can currently be purchased for approximately $89.13 or 0.00197147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004466 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00040460 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.27 or 0.00104563 BTC.

YF Link Coin Profile

YFL is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YF Link is yflink.io . YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

Buying and Selling YF Link

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YF Link should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YF Link using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

