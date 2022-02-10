Yum China Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th.

Yum China has raised its dividend by 14.3% over the last three years. Yum China has a dividend payout ratio of 19.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Yum China to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.

NYSE YUMC opened at $47.31 on Thursday. Yum China has a 1 year low of $43.91 and a 1 year high of $69.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.86.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Yum China will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yum China stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUMC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.18.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

