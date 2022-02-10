Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to Announce $3.66 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to announce $3.66 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.38. LyondellBasell Industries posted earnings of $3.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full year earnings of $15.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.37 to $16.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $15.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.20 to $17.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.34). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The business had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.13.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 65.7% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 40,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,945,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $200,128,000 after acquiring an additional 112,718 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10,187.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYB traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,392,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,148. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.17 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.00%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

