Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to Announce $3.66 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to announce $3.66 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.38. LyondellBasell Industries posted earnings of $3.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 29th.
On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full year earnings of $15.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.37 to $16.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $15.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.20 to $17.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow LyondellBasell Industries.
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.34). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The business had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 65.7% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 40,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,945,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $200,128,000 after acquiring an additional 112,718 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10,187.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LYB traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,392,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,148. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.17 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.00%.
About LyondellBasell Industries
LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
