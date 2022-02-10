Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Will Post Earnings of $2.50 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.59 and the lowest is $2.26. Union Pacific reported earnings per share of $2.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full year earnings of $11.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.17 to $11.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $12.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.44 to $13.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 EPS.

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities raised their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.33.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 20.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP traded down $4.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $242.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,034,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,396. The stock has a market cap of $154.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.16. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $256.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Union Pacific declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.44%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

