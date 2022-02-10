Zacks: Analysts Expect Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Will Post Earnings of $4.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) will report $4.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.54. Parker-Hannifin posted earnings per share of $4.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full-year earnings of $18.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.45 to $18.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $19.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.81 to $20.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.44 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.47.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total transaction of $872,174.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PH traded down $8.77 on Thursday, hitting $304.42. The company had a trading volume of 793,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,949. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $314.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.94. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $266.26 and a 52 week high of $340.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 28.83%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

