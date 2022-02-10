Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to Post $1.40 EPS

Brokerages expect Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Novartis’ earnings. Novartis posted earnings per share of $1.52 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novartis will report full year earnings of $6.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.54 to $7.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Novartis.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

NYSE:NVS traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,060,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727,682. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Novartis has a 52-week low of $79.34 and a 52-week high of $95.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.09 and a 200-day moving average of $86.16.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $1.175 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 48.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the third quarter worth $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

