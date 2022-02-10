Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Gap Down to $506.02

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $506.02, but opened at $457.00. Zebra Technologies shares last traded at $477.22, with a volume of 731 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $582.71.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $550.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $557.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.14. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total transaction of $471,584.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.08, for a total value of $550,622.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,212 shares of company stock valued at $9,182,287. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4,651.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 8,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

