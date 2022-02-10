Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Gap Up to $49.66

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $49.66, but opened at $51.25. Zillow Group shares last traded at $48.58, with a volume of 25,815 shares.

Z has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.50.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.80 and a 200-day moving average of $76.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of -57.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In related news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 987 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $60,197.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Arik Prawer sold 7,084 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total value of $395,641.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 97,343 shares of company stock worth $5,959,728 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,914,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 97,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 22,725 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Zillow Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 661,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,239,000 after purchasing an additional 36,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,034,000. 79.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:Z)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.