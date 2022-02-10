Zloadr Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $122.00 (ZDR)

Zloadr (CURRENCY:ZDR) traded 84.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 10th. Zloadr has a market capitalization of $229,601.79 and $122.00 worth of Zloadr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zloadr has traded down 81.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Zloadr coin can now be bought for $0.0423 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00040016 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.74 or 0.00102567 BTC.

Zloadr Coin Profile

Zloadr (CRYPTO:ZDR) is a coin. Zloadr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,425,706 coins. Zloadr’s official Twitter account is @zloadr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zloadr describes itself as transparent crypto due-diligence platform that aims to provide banks, investors, and financial institutions with free and well-researched information. “

Zloadr Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zloadr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zloadr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zloadr using one of the exchanges listed above.

