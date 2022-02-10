Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZURVY shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zurich Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Zurich Insurance Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ZURVY traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.00. The company had a trading volume of 36,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,676. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $38.43 and a 12 month high of $49.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.63.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.