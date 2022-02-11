$0.67 EPS Expected for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) will announce earnings per share of $0.67 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Employers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.50. Employers reported earnings of $1.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Employers will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Employers.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Employers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other Employers news, Director Michael J. Mcsally bought 3,000 shares of Employers stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.24 per share, for a total transaction of $117,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Employers by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,035,000 after purchasing an additional 17,479 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Employers by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after acquiring an additional 39,562 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new position in Employers during the 4th quarter valued at about $507,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Employers by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Employers during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIG traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.17. 101,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,591. Employers has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $43.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.26 and a 200-day moving average of $40.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.06.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

