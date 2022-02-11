1,177,974 Shares in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,177,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,170,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.64% of GreenSky at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSKY. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenSky during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GreenSky in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in GreenSky in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 10.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GreenSky during the second quarter worth $111,000. 36.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GreenSky stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,401. GreenSky, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $12.63. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.25.

In related news, Director Gregg Steven Freishtat sold 117,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $1,417,795.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

