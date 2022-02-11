12 ReTech Co. (OTCMKTS:RETC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

12 ReTech Co. (OTCMKTS:RETC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the January 15th total of 64,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,242,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RETC remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Friday. 15,781,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,203,734. 12 ReTech has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.

12 ReTech Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale or fashion products. The firm offers its products through its channels including online, wholesale to retailers, and in its own store. It focuses on 12 technology suite devices, and operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

