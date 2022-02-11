20,000 Shares in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Acquired by Divisar Capital Management LLC

Divisar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000. Malibu Boats comprises approximately 0.5% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Divisar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Malibu Boats at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 13.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 383.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Malibu Boats currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

Shares of MBUU stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.74. 341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,716. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.28 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.85.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $263.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

