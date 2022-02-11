$24.90 Million in Sales Expected for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) will report $24.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for RedHill Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.80 million. RedHill Biopharma reported sales of $21.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will report full year sales of $89.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $86.68 million to $92.89 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $115.73 million, with estimates ranging from $101.25 million to $130.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RedHill Biopharma.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $21.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 114.75% and a negative return on equity of 361.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on RedHill Biopharma from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 95,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDHL opened at $2.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.80. RedHill Biopharma has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $11.52.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

