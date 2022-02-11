298,477 Shares in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Purchased by GEM Realty Capital

GEM Realty Capital purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 298,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,713,000. Park Hotels & Resorts accounts for approximately 2.3% of GEM Realty Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. GEM Realty Capital owned about 0.13% of Park Hotels & Resorts at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3,990.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,404.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on PK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.14.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $19.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 2.10.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.